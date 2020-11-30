Stella & Chewy’s founder Marie Moody on growth and lessons learned│Ep. 46



Marie Moody started Oak Creek-based pet food maker Stella & Chewy’s in the early 2000s because she couldn’t find the raw food her dog needed. In the last 17 years, the company has continued to grow, including a recently approved 140,000-square-foot expansion of its facilities and plans to add another 100 jobs in the coming years. On this episode, Moody discusses what is driving the company’s growth, changing consumer behavior, hiring smart people, delegating and lessons learned from her journey as an entrepreneur.