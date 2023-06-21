State buys site on Milwaukee’s northwest side for new youth prison

7930 W. Clinton Ave. Image from Google Maps

The state of Wisconsin’s youth prison project in Milwaukee is moving forward with the purchase of site this week on the city’s northwest side. For $1.1 million, the state Department of Corrections acquired the 6.7-acre property at 7930 W. Clinton Ave., according to state real estate records. The site used to be a state Department

