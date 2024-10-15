Staffing firm MARS Solutions Group moving HQ to downtown Milwaukee

Staffing and consulting firm MARS Solutions Group
announced that it is moving its headquarters from Waukesha County to downtown Milwaukee, effective today.
The company is leasing space at 1433 N. Water St. Tenants in the building include marketing firm Bader Rutter, which moved its headquarters there from Brookfield in 2017.
Much of the building is used as a coworking center, operated by Switzerland-based Spaces, a coworking subsidiary of International Workplace Group plc (formerly Regus).
MARS Solutions Group declined to disclose the size of the office space it has in the downtown building. A MARS spokesperson said the company has four private offices for leadership and common space for other employees, which will create efficiencies amid hybrid work. Approximately 10 employees will be using the office.
In a press release, MARS said the move downtown will help the company "embrace talent acquisition and growth" and "position MARS at the center of Milwaukee’s booming business scene."
"This exciting new chapter marks our growth, as we expand into fresh service lines and reach new markets," MARS chief executive officer Rashi Khosla
said in the press release.
"While we’ll miss our Waukesha roots, we’re thrilled for what the future holds in Milwaukee. Here’s to new adventures and endless possibilities."
Founded in 2006, MARS Solutions Group primarily focuses on supporting the IT industry, but has grown into the manufacturing and health care industries. It has been one of the fastest-growing companies in southeastern Wisconsin in recent years and was named a Future 50 Award
winner (recognizing the fastest-growing privately held companies in the region) in 2023 and 2022 and an Inc. 5000 company (recognizing the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S.) in 2022 and 2023.
MARS was formerly a tenant at 20900 Swenson Drive, an 83,000-square-foot building in the Crossroads Corporate Center in the Town of Brookfield.
The company also has offices in Cleveland, Houston, Toronto and India.