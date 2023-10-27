Southwest to add MKE-San Diego nonstop route

Southwest Airlines will launch weekly nonstop service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and San Diego International Airport next summer.

The flights will operate Saturdays, beginning June 8, 2024, on full-size Boeing 737-700 aircraft, according to a news release Friday from Milwaukee Mitchell.

“We know that there is strong demand to southern California, and these new flights will make it easy to enjoy the west coast nonstop from MKE,” said airport director Brian Dranzik.

The MKE-SAN route is among several recent air service additions by Southwest, including the July launch of daily nonstops between MKE and Kansas City as well as plans to increase weekday service to Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Nashville, Orlando, Fort Myers and Tampa during 2024 spring break and plans to add weekend nonstops to Cancun and Sarasota on Saturdays and Sundays in March and April.

Southwest, MKE’s largest carrier, will also offer increased weekday service from Milwaukee to Atlanta, Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix from June 4 through August 4 next year.

“We are happy to see that Southwest is expanding its flight offerings from MKE. Milwaukee travelers utilizing these flights will help ensure that this service will continue to be offered,” said Dranzik.