Southwest adds Milwaukee to Miami flights

Southwest Airlines will add new nonstop flights from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to Miami International Airport, with service on Saturdays starting on June 12 and running through Sept. 4, Mitchell International announced today.

Southwest is the second airline to add Milwaukee to Miami service this year. American Airlines, which offered flights between Milwaukee and Miami during the winter, will resume nonstop flights between the two cities on June 5.

Also, Southwest’s existing daily service from Milwaukee to Fort Lauderdale will be extended through Sept. 6 and two roundtrips will be flown between the cities every Saturday through Oct. 30.

Southwest is also extending other service between Milwaukee and Florida. Its Saturday service from MKE to Sarasota, which began on April 17 and was scheduled to run until Aug. 14, has been extended to Sept. 5. Previously announced flights from Milwaukee to Destin, Florida, which will begin June 12 and were scheduled to run until Aug. 14, will continue through Sept. 4.

Southwest now serves seven Florida cities nonstop from MKE. It is one of several airlines that have added new service this year from Milwaukee to leisure destinations as airlines anticipate a surge of interest and pent-up demand for leisure travel after the travel industry was decimated in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Southwest’s continued expansion from Milwaukee to Florida, including these new flights to Miami, provides more flights to more leisure destinations than ever before,” Mitchell International airport director Brian Dranzik said. “We are continuing to win this new service because Wisconsin travelers are choosing our hometown airport. The more we continue to do that, the more service we will get as the air travel industry emerges from the pandemic.”