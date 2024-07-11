Sonesta Hotel in Wauwatosa sold for well below its assessed value

The Sonesta Milwaukee West Wauwatosa hotel has been sold for $5 million, according to state records. That’s well below the property’s assessed value of $18.8 million, according to Milwaukee County records. The hotel, located at 10499 Innovation Drive, was sold to a Wauwatosa-based entity called Hotel Investment Group LLC, which is affiliated with Himanshu Parikh.

Thehotel has been sold for $5 million, according to state records. That's well below the property's assessed value of $18.8 million, according to Milwaukee County records. The hotel, located at 10499 Innovation Drive, was sold to a Wauwatosa-based entity called Hotel Investment Group LLC, which is affiliated with Himanshu Parikh. Parikh owns other hotels in the Milwaukee area, like the Country Inn & Suites and Holiday Inn & Suites at Milwaukee Airport, county records show. Built in 2008, the Sonesta Milwaukee West Wauwatosa hotel has 198 rooms. It was previously a Crowne Plaza hotel. This sale comes after the. That property was sold to Blue Hotels LLC, which is affiliated with the Comfort Inn hotel in Waukesha. Blue Hotels’ registered agent is Ashish Patel, according to state records. Both hotels were sold by an affiliate of Newton, Massachusetts-based, a real estate investment trust.