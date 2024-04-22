Software firm to move offices from Germantown to Walker’s Point

Fast-growing software firm VBA, which received a $156 million private equity investment in August, will move its offices from Germantown to Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

VBA is planning to move to The Atlas Building at 600 W. Virginia St. in The Tannery office complex, named after its historic past with Pfister and Vogel Leather Company. The Atlas is a seven-story brick and beam structure built in 1913.

VBA will lease the entire third floor of The Atlas building which measures 9,680 square feet, according to a permit filed with the City of Milwaukee.

- Advertisement -

The health benefits software company has been based since 2005 in a 12,000-square-foot building at W180 N11711 River Lane in Germantown.

The company’s trajectory changed in August 2023 when private equity firm Spectrum Equity of Boston announced its investment. Spectrum Equity, which has backed multiple health IT companies, now holds a majority stake in VBA.

VBA did not respond to requests for comment.