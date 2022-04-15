Sloan signs on to The Water Council’s WAVE water stewardship program

The Water Council is welcoming the first global manufacturer to take part in the organization’s WAVE program. Franklin Park, Illinois-based Sloan, a manufacturer of plumbing systems, is the first company to take part in the…

The Water Council is welcoming the first global manufacturer to take part in the organization’s WAVE program. Franklin Park, Illinois-based Sloan, a manufacturer of plumbing systems, is the first company to take part in the program since it launched in February. WAVE will help Sloan improve its enterprise-level water stewardship performance and public reporting. Once Sloan completes the program, the company will then go through an independent verification of its progress. “Water is Earth’s most precious resource, and it’s important to understand and prioritize our water risks and shared water challenges in order to become better stewards,” said Patrick Boyle, Sloan director of sustainability. “Sloan’s historic partnership with The Water Council’s WAVE program provides us with an exciting opportunity to lead by example by communicating our corporate water stewardship efforts.” Through WAVE, participating companies learn about their water uses, impacts and risks; approve a corporate water stewardship policy; prioritize sites where water-related risks can be mitigated; and communicate a corporate action plan, goals and timeline. Their efforts are then independently verified by SCS Global Services, a company that provides third-party sustainability verification. “Sloan is a market leader and global influencer when it comes to sustainability, and we’re proud to welcome them as the first official WAVE client,” said Dean Amhaus, The Water Council president and CEO. Sloan first joined The Water Council in 2011 and in 2021 it certified its headquarters to the International Water Stewardship Standard. Prior to WAVE’s launch in February, The Water Council pilot tested the program with A.O. Smith, Badger Meter, Nutrien and Watts Water Technologies.