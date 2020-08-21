Site of long-planned subdivision on Good Hope Road in Menomonee Falls sold to developer

The site of the long-planned Edgewood Preserve subdivision northeast of Good Hope and Town Hall roads in Menomonee Falls has been sold to a different developer.

According to state records, the 60 acres of land was acquired by Butler-based residential developer Home Path Financial for nearly $1.58 million. It was sold by Edgewood Preserve LLC, an affiliate of Brookfield-based 2000 Development Corp.

2000 Development had planned to build a 45-home single-family subdivision at the site going back to 2005, when the firm petitioned to rezone the land from agricultural to residential use, Matt Carran, Menomonee Falls director of community development, said in an email.

According to a village report, the subdivision would include seven lots ranging in size from 1.1 acres to nearly 2 acres. These lots would have private wells and sewage systems. The remaining 38 lots would range in size from 0.35-acre to roughly 0.6-acre.

The area with the larger lots and area with smaller lots would be connected by a walking bath with a boardwalk over a wetlands area.

The developer had secured other approvals for the site over the years. Most recently, the village approved a preliminary plat for the land. Home Path Financial will have to submit a final plat to develop the subdivision, Carran said.

Carran added the new developer has not yet submitted the final plat, though it has been in contact with the village.

Neither 200 Development nor Home Path Financial immediately returned phone calls seeking comment on the deal.

Menomonee Falls has seen a number of proposed new subdivisions in recent years. Just earlier this month, the Plan Commission considered a proposed 440-lot subdivision that would replace the Silver Spring Golf Club.