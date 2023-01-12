Shalom Center breaks ground on $2.4 million community center construction

Kenosha-based nonprofitbroke ground Jan. 6 for a fully funded $2.4 million addition that will serve as a Kenosha community resource center. “Breaking ground on our new building addition is another exciting and historic event for the Shalom Center,” said Andy Pitts, board chair of Shalom Center. “This new building addition will allow Shalom Center to bring a much-needed resource center to the community along with providing space for future growth.” The 10,500-square foot addition will serve as a community resource center and will also provide a warming and cooling shelter, said the organization in a media statement. Case management along with washers, dryers, showers and food will be onsite. For those in need, the new facility will additionally have professionals to help connect them with vital services. “The new community resource center will enable people to get the services, the case management, the wrap-around services that they need to continue to make a better life for themselves,” said Tamarra Coleman, executive director of Shalom Center. “Individuals and families in our community often just don’t know where to go to get help. The new resource center will function as a one-stop shop.” An anonymous donor is underwriting the $2.4 million addition, according to the press release. “That is a person who believes in our mission, vision and goals,” said Coleman. “We can’t thank that anonymous donor enough. Because of that commitment we are going to be able to help so many more people.” Shalom Center is a nonprofit serving as the only homeless shelter, largest food pantry, and longest running nightly meal program in Kenosha County. The addition was designed by Kueny Architects and will be built by Bane-Nelson. Completion date is tentatively scheduled for July of this year.