Several Milwaukee businesses damaged by looting as protests turn violent

Thousands of people in Milwaukee participated in demonstrations throughout the city Friday and Saturday expressing outrage for incidents that have resulted in the death of African American suspects during confrontations with police, sparked in particular by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Milwaukee is just one of several cities in American where similar protests occurred during the weekend.

The protests in Milwaukee were peaceful during the day on Friday, but turned violent at night, resulting in damage and looting to several businesses.

Police said 16 businesses were looted Friday night. That included the Walgreens, Boost Mobile and Fast & Friendly grocery store near North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and West Locust Street.

“We’re here to help the community, not to hurt it so we should all work together to make things better,” Boost Mobile operation manager Ray Hamdan said to WISN-TV Channel 12, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee.

Trend Benderz, a store at 35th Street and Capitol Drive, was also looted and damaged Friday night. The owner of the store told Channel 12 that the store had suffered at least $700,000 in damage and stolen items.

A Milwaukee police officer sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury while responding to the area of 200 West Locust Street Friday night, according to the Police Department.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett instituted a 9 p.m. curfew Saturday night until 7 a.m. and Gov. Tony Evers deployed the National Guard, at the request of Barrett and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, to assist Milwaukee police.

Saturday night, looters broke into the Cricket store at Capitol Drive and 22nd Street, Channel 12 reported.

The Jet Beauty Supply store at 3501 W. Burleigh St. was also looted Saturday night, according to a report by TMJ4. As was the nearby Boost Mobile store at 3527 W Burleigh St., according to CBS 58.

Wauwatosa and Glendale also issued curfews Saturday night. Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa closed early Saturday.

This story will be updated as events continue to unfold during the weekend.

Get more news and insight in the May 25 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee. Subscribe to get updates in your inbox here.