Senior housing project pitched for OneNorth development in Bayside

Wauwatosa-basedis proposing a 153-unit senior living facility as the next phase of the 26-acredevelopment in Bayside. Led by Milwaukee'sand, OneNorth is envisioned as a mixed-use development centered around health and wellness located at the northwest corner of West Brown Deer and North Port Washington Roads. Earlier this year,, a 98-unit apartment building with space for two retail users and a new North Shore Library. The senior living development will be a continuum of care community, offering independent living, age-in-place assisted living and memory care, according to a press release. The community will offer a variety of curated amenities, including a social and dining room, a tea room, a health and fitness center, a rooftop patio and a secure outdoor landscaped courtyard. Special services will include a dining program, nurse-supervised staff, scheduled programming and activities and higher levels of specialized care to fit a variety of needs, the release says. “Seniors want a supportive community that is closely connected to the comfort and charm of living in the North Shore communities along Lake Michigan,” said Matter Development CEO. “Our development philosophy is that resident care isn’t provided just inside our buildings; care comes from the family and the community as well. We choose sites based on that philosophy because we believe it’s important for seniors to remain closely linked to the daily lives and routines they’ve grown accustomed to.” [caption id="attachment_600098" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]Image from Cobalt Partners[/caption] The development will be managed by Matter affiliate,. The overall OneNorth development is slated to cost a total of nearly $200 million, according to, president and CEO of Cobalt, with up to five other buildings on the site. Matter's proposal is estimated to cost $40 million. "We are thrilled to have achieved this level of development with many more exciting announcements around our holistic wellness theme to follow for OneNorth,” Yauck said. This announcement comes on the heels of Matter’s purchase of Lakewood Memory Care & Assisted Living in Brookfield for $13 million, located about five miles from The Westerly Pewaukee, a new senior living development by Matter and Koru that is set to open in Spring 2025. The Bayside project architect is, the civil engineer isand interiors are designed by. The project will need to receive approval from the Village of Bayside before proceeding.