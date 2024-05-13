See photos of the completed Baird Center expansion

Construction crews are putting the finishing touches on the Baird Center‘s $456 million expansion in downtown Milwaukee to get the space primed for its grand opening later this week.

The expansion will double the size of the convention center and is expected to increase business by 30% to 50%. Discussed for many years, the project broke ground in 2021.

Media was invited to tour the space Monday ahead of opening festivities later this week, including a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening gala on Thursday and a public open house on Saturday.

