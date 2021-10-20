See photos of Bucks’ ring ceremony, season home opener

The Milwaukee Bucks opened the 2021-22 NBA season Tuesday with more championship celebrations, followed by a nationally-televised 127-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

During an on-court ceremony prior to tipoff, franchise owners, players, coaches and front office staff received their 2021 NBA Championship rings, and the 2021 NBA Championship banner was unveiled in the west rafters of Fiserv Forum. Fans lined up early outside the stadium to take their seats once doors opened at 5 p.m.

Former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl, who owned the team from 1985 to 2014, was among those presented with a ring. Standing at his seat in the lower bowl, Kohl was recognized and applauded for his commitment to the franchise and contribution of $100 million for the construction of Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks’ championship ring, designed by Jason of Beverly Hills, is adorned with 360 diamonds, representing total wins since the current ownership purchased the team in 2014. Sixteen emerald shaped diamonds on the left side represent the 16 playoff wins during the 2021 NBA Playoffs, with another 16 emerald shaped diamonds on the right side for the 16 division titles in team history. All told, the ring holds approximately 4.14 carats of emeralds, representing the 414 Milwaukee area code.

The 50 round stones on the inner bezel stand for the 50 years since the team’s last championship win, and the NBA Larry O’Brien Trophy on the face of the ring is made up of a signature batch of 65.3% purity yellow gold, representing the season winning percentage. Slogans “Fear the Deer” and “Bucks in 6” are engraved on either side of the face. What’s more, the ring has a removable top that reveals a QR code for a highlight video of the team’s historic season. All Bucks full-time staff received similarly designed rings.

As the team looks to defend its title on the court, the franchise is cashing in on fan excitement and the return of regular season play at 100% fan capacity. As of Tuesday, full season ticket memberships are sold out for the 2021-22 season at Fiserv Forum — a first in team history. Fans must now add their name to a waitlist to purchase full-season tickets in the future. Limited partial season ticket memberships as well as group tickets and select premium space rentals are still available, according to a news release Tuesday.

A new season also brings upgrades and additions to the in-game experience at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks on Monday debuted a new Mitchell & Ness apparel shop, located on the northeast corner of the main concourse. The brand’s largest arena location carries Bucks hats, tees, jerseys, shorts and other merchandise.

On the food and beverage side, a new Tanduay Rum bar is now located on the southeast corner of the main concourse, and the arena’s second Jack Daniel’s bar has been added to the Panorama Club, serving ‘ready to drink’ specialty beverages. A Hennessey bar will open later this season on the main concourse.

Several local small business will also be featured throughout the arena this season. They include Signature Sweets Bakery, Lush Popcorn, Confectionately Yours, Fortunuts Gourmet Nuts, Bunny’s Bites, Lumpia City, A Goodman’s Desserts, MKE Chip Company and Pacific Lush Shrimp.

Most of the arena’s COVID-19 protocols are no longer in place, but contactless ordering remains available to fans thanks to Clover technology and the Bucks mobile app.

“Introduced for the first time during the 2021 NBA Playoffs, this contactless food and beverage experience was able to reduce fulfillment times and drive record-high adoption of mobile ordering and self-service kiosk use during the NBA Finals,” according to a news release.