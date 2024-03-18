See photos: Horizon Home Care & Hospice’s 2024 Matters of the Heart Gala

Horizon Home Care & Hospice recently held its 17th annual Matters of the Heart Gala at The Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee. The event raised the event raised more than $140,000 for Horizon’s Grief Resource Center, which provides grief counseling and support to more than 6,000 individuals each year.

One of the evening’s highlights was the presentation of the Touching Lives Award, an honor established in 2007 by Horizon Home Care & Hospice to recognize individuals whose dedication and compassion have profoundly impacted the community. This year, Horizon honored its CEO and president emeritus Mary Haynor for her visionary leadership and pivotal role in establishing the Grief Resource Center.

The event’s theme, Studio ’24, a nod to the legendary Studio 54, transported attendees back to the glitz and glamour of the disco era. Broadway stars Susan and Andrew Varela added to the evening’s magic as emcees and entertainers, joined by D Eric Woolweber, who recently performed in the Skylight Theatre’s Xanadu, and singer Courtney Giovinazzo. Local artist Sherman Pitts shared his talent by creating a live painting at the event, which was auctioned off. Attendees participated in a lively game of “Musical Squares,” raising funds to support Horizon’s vital programs. Event sponsors included AT&T, Action Graphics, Digicorp, Bell Ambulance, Irgens, StaveServ/Delta Care Rx and the Regnitz Family.