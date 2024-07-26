See photos: Harley-Davidson holds Homecoming opening ceremony at its HQ

The newly formatted Harley-Davidson Homecoming celebration officially began Thursday.

The company’s 121st anniversary honors Bill ‘Willie G.’ Davidson, the company’s former senior vice president and chief styling officer.

Harley Homecoming celebrations had previously been held every five years in Milwaukee. The 2024 event marks a shift to an annual format.

- Advertisement -

Willie Davidson, along with additional members of the Davidson family, visited the recently completed Davidson Park at the company’s Juneau Avenue headquarters Thursday on the city’s west side.

The Homecoming kickoff ceremony attracted Harley enthusiasts from across the country. Historical tours of Harley-Davidson’s headquarters campus, live music, and food and drinks capped off the event’s opening night.

“This is the first time we’re actually seeing motorcycles parked here (at Davidson Park),” said Jochen Zeitz, chief executive officer of Harley-Davidson, during the opening ceremony. “It was all a theoretical exercise. Is everyone going to be able to ride in and park their bikes? It looks amazing.”

- Advertisement -

He reiterated his desire to build the Homecoming celebration into an annual event that draws massive crowds like the popular bike rallies in Sturgis, South Dakota or Daytona, Florida.

“This is the mecca of motorcycles for the entire world so I just felt that we should have a party,” said Zeitz. “It’s all about coming home…to the home of motorcycles. All you guys have a reason to come here to Milwaukee. That’s what it’s all about.”

The Harley Homecoming runs now through Sunday. Headlining performer Jelly Roll performs tonight at Veterans Park. The Red Hot Chili Peppers are Saturday evening’s headliners.