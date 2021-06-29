Sartori to expand Plymouth cheese plant, hire more employees

Sartori Co. is expanding one of its cheese plants in Plymouth and has plans to hire more employees, the Plymouth-based company recently announced. The artisan cheese maker has received approval to add 22,000 square feet…

moved into its fourth generation of family leadership last year when Bert Sartori became president of the company. Bert Sartori succeeded Jeff Schwager, who became CEO when Bert Sartori’s father and the company’s former CEO Jim Sartori transitioned to the chair of the board. Sartori Co. has 500 employees and sources its milk from about 100 farms. The fourth-generation family-owned cheese maker was founded in 1939. Sartori Co. is expanding one of its cheese plants in Plymouth and has plans to hire more employees, the Plymouth-based company recently announced. The artisan cheese maker has received approval to add 22,000 square feet to its 83,854 square-foot facility along County Road PP in Plymouth, according to Plymouth Plan Commission documents. The facility, called Satorti Whey, is where Sartori Co. products are converted and packaged before being shipped to specialty cheese shops, restaurants, grocery stores and food manufacturers all around the world, said Bert Sartori, Sartori Co. president. The expansion will allow Sartori Co. to grow as a company while also providing the opportunity for current employees to advance. The project is also expected to create 20 new jobs, Bert Sartori said. The expansion was prompted by growth in all segments of the business, including retail, restaurant and food manufacturing, he said. “We are incredibly grateful for the trust our customers place in us, for the passion of our consumers, and for the hard work of Sartori team members and family farms,” Sartori said in a statement. “This project will expand our capabilities and put our growing, innovative business in a position to meet customer demand well into the future.” Construction for the expansion has already begun and is scheduled to be completed in November, according to a press release. Sartoriof family leadership last year when Bert Sartori became president of the company. Bert Sartori succeeded Jeff Schwager, who became CEO when Bert Sartori’s father and the company’s former CEO Jim Sartori transitioned to the chair of the board. Sartori Co. has 500 employees and sources its milk from about 100 farms. The fourth-generation family-owned cheese maker was founded in 1939.