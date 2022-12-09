Sartori Cheese turns to fourth generation of family leadership with new CEO

Plymouth-based Sartori Cheese announced this week the promotion of Bert Sartori to chief executive officer. He is now the fourth Sartori family member in 83 years to take the helm as CEO of the company.

Bert’s father, Jim Sartori, represented the third generation of Sartori family leadership while holding the CEO role for nearly three decades.

Sartori was founded in 1939 by Bert’s great-grandfather, Paolo, an Italian immigrant. Bert’s grandfather, Joe, preceded his father, Jim, as the leader of the business. The company has grown from a dozen team members at the time of its founding to more than 900 today.

“Sartori Cheese has always represented a culture of cheesemaking that celebrates creativity, passion, and authenticity,” said Bert. “I’m proud to lead a company anchored in tradition while pushing the boundaries of our craft so we can share new-to-the-world, award-worthy cheeses with people across the globe.”

Bert holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, is a licensed cheesemaker, and has over 17 years of progressive experience in finance, operations, and business development.

Bert was promoted to president of the company in July 2020, marking the beginning of the official transition to the fourth generation of family leadership. He joined the company as production supervisor in in January 2016 and was promoted to executive vice president of sales one year later.

In 2021, Sartori Cheese announced plans to expand one of its cheese plants in Plymouth and add 20 new jobs. The expansion was prompted by growth in all segments of the business, including retail, restaurant and food manufacturing.

“Making great cheese starts with exceptional people – and we’re excited to continue investing in the talented, dedicated members of our team,” said Bert.