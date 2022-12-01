San Diego-based firm acquires Pewaukee-based Inlanta Mortgage

By
-

San Diego-based Guild Mortgage, a mortgage lending company originating and servicing residential loans since 1960, has acquired Pewaukee-based mortgage lender Inlanta Mortgage. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition follows Inlanta Mortgage filing a WARN notice with the state of Wisconsin, announcing the company would be winding down operations at its Pewaukee headquarters,

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

