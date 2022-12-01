San Diego-based firm acquires Pewaukee-based Inlanta Mortgage

San Diego-based Guild Mortgage, a mortgage lending company originating and servicing residential loans since 1960, has acquired Pewaukee-based mortgage lender Inlanta Mortgage. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition follows Inlanta Mortgage filing a WARN notice with the state of Wisconsin, announcing the company would be winding down operations at its Pewaukee headquarters, at W239 N3490 Pewaukee Road, and eventually laying off 62 people. Inlanta Mortgage’s assets “will be transitioned to a third-party purchaser,” the notice states. Mary Ann McGarry, chief executive officer of Guild Mortgage, said the acquisition is part of the company’s plan to grow both in existing markets and by entering new ones with selective acquisitions. “Inlanta is a natural fit because of its almost 30-year history, strong management team, employee-oriented culture and dedication to customer service,” said McGarry. “Its culture and values mirror what we’ve been building at Guild for more than 60 years. Together we will use our combined strengths to drive further growth throughout the Midwest.” Inlanta was founded in Waukesha in 1993 by John Knowlton. The company now has 35 branch offices and a network of more than 200 mortgage experts licensed throughout 27 states. “In joining Guild, we can offer our Midwest borrowers a broader array of loan options and access to new digital and customer relationship tools to improve every step in the lending experience, including servicing, a Guild strength,” said Knowlton. “Our combined resources and customer service cultures will drive future growth throughout the region.”