Salvation Army $1.1 million short of Red Kettle campaign goal

The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County is seeking additional donations through the end of the year to meet its Red Kettle campaign goal of $3.7 million.

The organization said Tuesday the annual campaign so far has brought in $2.6 million. Donations to this year’s campaign will be accepted through Dec. 31.

“It is critical that we meet our goal in order to keep our programs and services that provide food, shelter, clothing and other assistance for families in need,” said Major Steve Woodard, coordinator for the Salvation Army of Milwaukee County. “Eighty-seven cents of every dollar raised is used to support programs and services in Milwaukee County.”

While most Salvation Army bell ringers stopped collecting donations on Dec. 24, some kettles will remain out until Saturday.

Other ways to give: