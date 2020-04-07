Ryder Cup still set for September at Whistling Straits under revised pro golf tournament schedule

The Ryder Cup remains on schedule for Sept. 22-27 at Whistling Straits near Sheboygan under a revised professional golf tournament calendar revealed Monday by major pro golf organizations, including the PGA of America.

Several other major tournaments have been rescheduled or cancelled. The PGA Championship has been moved to Aug. 3-9. The Masters has been rescheduled for Nov. 9-15.

The U.S. Open has been rescheduled for Sept. 14-20, the week before the Ryder Cup.

The Open Championship, also known as the British Open, has been cancelled for 2020.

“We will continue to follow the guidance of public health officials, but are hopeful that it will be safe and responsible to conduct the PGA Championship in August and the Ryder Cup as planned from September 22-27 at Whistling Straits…with our NBC Sports partners,” said PGA of America chief executive officer Seth Waugh. “With our country going through extremely difficult times, it will be an honor for all of us at the PGA of America to hopefully help turn a page in August with the PGA Championship and September with the Ryder Cup.”

One of the biggest events in the world for professional golf, the Ryder Cup is held every other year and pits a top men’s professional golf team from the United States against a team from Europe.

It is the latest of several major golf tournaments that have been held in Wisconsin in recent years, and in particular at Whistling Straits, which was the host course for the PGA Championship in 2004, 2010 and 2015.

Tournament and local tourism officials were expecting the Ryder Cup to bring about 50,000 visitors to the golf course each day and an estimated $135 million in total economic impact to the region.

