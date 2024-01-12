Rockwell Automation CEO named vice chair of National Association of Manufacturers board

By
-
Rockwell Automation chairman and CEO Blake Moret
Rockwell Automation chairman and CEO Blake Moret

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) announced Friday its board of directors has elected Rockwell Automation chief executive officer Blake Moret to the role of vice chair. The NAM board of directors guides the association’s leadership in policy advocacy, legal action, operational excellence and workforce development. More than 200 manufacturing leaders serve on the NAM

