Rockwell Automation CEO named vice chair of National Association of Manufacturers board

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) announced Friday its board of directors has elected Rockwell Automationchief executive officer Blake Moret to the role of vice chair.
The NAM board of directors guides the association’s leadership in policy advocacy, legal action, operational excellence and workforce development. More than 200 manufacturing leaders serve on the NAM board, helping advance an agenda that enhances manufacturing competitiveness and the industry’s ability to improve lives in the United States and around the world.
“Blake represents some of the most exciting, high-tech elements of manufacturing, as a leader in the industrial automation and digital innovation space," said Jay Timmons, president and CEO of NAM. "His commitment to building the next-generation manufacturing workforce was evident when he worked to bring the NAM and (the Manufacturing Institute’s) Creators Wanted campaign to Rockwell’s Automation Fair in Chicago."
Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation is a manufacturer of industrial automation and digital transformation products. Moret has worked closely with Creators Wanted, the manufacturing industry’s largest campaign to build the workforce of tomorrow, and is a past chair of the Manufacturing Institute in Washington, D.C.
“As our industry looks to the future, manufacturing plays a critical role in solving some of the greatest challenges facing society and is at the vital core of the American economy,” said Moret. “It is an honor to represent manufacturing across America as board vice chair of the NAM. I look forward to working with this influential and well-respected association to move our industry forward.”