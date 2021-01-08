Rexnord Corp. gives $1 million to expand Marquette’s Bridge to Business program

Rexnord Corp. is giving another $1 million to support Marquette University’s Bridge to Business program.

The program, which launched in 2016 with an initial $1 million gift from the Milwaukee-based manufacturer, is designed to help early-career engineers develop business acumen and support their career advancement.

The new gift will allow Marquette’s College of Business Administration to expand the program to include professionals from other industries outside of engineering. The university is also exploring similar career development programming for a variety of sectors.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Marquette and Bridge to Business,” said Todd Adams, chairman, president and CEO of Rexnord Corp. “Together with a dozen other area companies, we’ve already experienced how the current program benefits participants, the organizations they are affiliated with and, ultimately, all of southeast Wisconsin. No matter how long professionals have worked in a particular field, gaining a deeper understanding of a business enterprise is a win for all those involved.”

The Bridge to Business program includes a six-day experience through the College of Business Administration and Opus College of Engineering, with curriculum influenced by local corporate partners and emerging employment needs.

The program, which recently completed its fourth cohort, familiarizes students with aspects of the business that are outside of their normal purview, such as inventory, logistics management, buyer/supplier relationships, costing, budgeting, project evaluation, marketing, sales and pricing.

“Marquette provides a spectrum of academic experiences, including exceptional executive education through programs like Bridge to Business,” said Marquette president Michael Lovell. “We are grateful for partners like Rexnord who are leaders in the development of critical career paths that strengthen our communities.”

A portion of Rexnord’s gift will also support a student work space in Marquette’s new planned $70 million home for the College of Business Administration and innovation leadership programs at 16th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. The space will serve as a break-out for small group activities and as a meeting area for all students to interact with industry, recruiters, study groups and mentors.