Revitalize Milwaukee names new CEO

Melanie Roach. Photo submitted by Revitalize Milwaukee
Melanie Roach. Photo submitted by Revitalize Milwaukee[/caption]
Revitalize Milwaukee
, a nonprofit organization that provides free home repairs for individuals and families, named Melanie Roach
as its new chief executive officer.
Roach previously served as executive director of the ALS Association's
Wisconsin chapter. She has been a small business owner, community volunteer, event chair and advisory board member. Roach holds a degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“I feel this position was made for me,” Roach said. “Organizations like Revitalize Milwaukee bridge the gap between shortcomings in public understanding and the reality of housing insecurity. I believe that at the core Revitalize Milwaukee’s mission are strategic, sustainable methods to encourage individual and community-wide action toward preserving affordable housing and revitalizing neighborhoods.”
Revitalize Milwaukee board president Bruce Elliot
, who is also executive vice president of commercial banking at Tri City National Bank
, said in the news release that Roach is “the right leader at the right time for our organization.”
“She brings the executive leadership experience that will support our amazing staff and volunteers,” Elliot said. “Having led nonprofit work previously, she has shown an ability to work with corporate sponsors, a board of directors, and those whom our mission supports, the local homeowners. Most importantly, she has a passion for our mission, a heart for our homeowners, and a roll-up-your-sleeves attitude that will see her be part of Milwaukee’s transformation, block by block.”