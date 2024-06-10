Rev Up: Wisconsin native returns home to grow software startup Rownd

Leadership: Co-founders Robert Thelen (CEO), Matthew Hamann (CTO) and Rachel Orrino (head of design) Location: Milwaukee and Durham, North Carolina Website: rownd.io What it does: Provides user authentication and onboarding software-as-a-service to developers and businesses Founded: 2021 Employees: 7 Next goals: Complete a Series A funding round Funding: $2.9 million in VC funding [gallery columns="2"