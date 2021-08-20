Report: Milwaukee sees large increase in renters moving out of the city

During the first half of the year, Milwaukee had the largest increase of apartment renters leaving the city of the 30 largest cities in the U.S., according to a report on apartment rental activity from…

according to a report on apartment rental activity from Santa Barbara, California-based RENTCafe . Nationwide, apartment rental activity was up 13% during the first half of the year, and returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to the report. Milwaukee's overall rental activity was up 14%, slightly above the national average, according to the report. However, Milwaukee had a 60% increase in the number of renters moving out of the city compared to a year ago, which is the highest increase of the largest 30 cities in the U.S., according to the RENTCafe report. Milwaukee only had an increase of 12% for renters moving into the city, which was the lowest of the 30 largest cities in the country, according to the report. Milwaukee had a 15% increase of renters moving within the city limits, according to the report. The increase in apartment rental activity in Milwaukee was primarily driven by younger renters, according to the report. Renting activity for zoomers (members of Generation Z, born between 1997 and 2012) in Milwaukee rose 44% compared to last year, while rental activity for baby boomers in Milwaukee rose only 4%, Gen X renters rose only 3% and millennial rental activity in Milwaukee dropped 1% compared to last year, according to the report.