Sports & Entertainment

Report: Milwaukee Brewers valued at $1.7 billion

By Andrew Weiland
The Milwaukee Brewers are worth $1.7 billion, or about 35% less than the average Major League Baseball team, according to a recent report from CNBC.

The highest valued MLB teams are the New York Yankees at $8 billion and the Los Angeles Dodgers at $5.8 billion, according to the report.

The lowest valued MLB team is the Miami Marlines at $1.2 billion, according to the report.

The Brewers ranked as the 21st most valuable of the 30 MLB teams.

The Brewers had annual revenue of $337 million and EBITDA of $29 million in 2024, according to the report.

The Yankees and Dodgers both had annual revenue of more than $700 million in 2024, according to the report. The Yankees had EBITDA of $7 million and the Dodgers had EBITDA of $10 million in 2024, the report states.

Mark Attanasio is the principal owner of the Brewers. A group led by Attanasio bought the Brewers in 2005 for $223 million.

Attanasio has a net worth of $1.9 billion, according to Forbes.

Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio unveils a redesigned version of the iconic "Ball-in-Glove" logo.
