Red Kettle campaign for Salvation Army of Milwaukee County exceeds goal

The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County announced Monday it met its 2019 Red Kettle campaign goal.

The organization’s signature annual fundraiser brought in $3.76 million, exceeding its $3.7 million goal.

A week before the close of the 2019 campaign, the Salvation Army said it was $1.1 million shy of its target and solicited additional donations. A spokesperson said the organization saw an influx of donations at the end of the year.

“The Salvation Army is honored to receive these donations and the trust of the community that goes with them,” said Major Steve Woodard, coordinator for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County. “As a result, The Salvation Army will be able to provide full support and funding for its more than 80 programs and services in 2020.”

The organizations said 87 cents of every dollar raised during the Red Kettle campaign is used to support programs and services in Milwaukee County.

Its social services include providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, and clothing and shelter to the homeless.