Recent commercial real estate transactions 12/18/24

Founders 3

Mid-America Real Estate

Founders 3

Mid-America Real Estate

OFW Relocation LLC leased 17,200 SF at 1290 Lincoln Avenue in Waukesha. Brett Deter and Brian Flood represented the Owner, Blue Light Properties LLC. MacArthur Co. leased 21,000 SF at 5200 W Clinton Avenue in Milwaukee. Brett Deter represented the Tenant. Muortadh Alamri sub-leased 5,000 SF at 2305 W Camden Road in Glendale. Brett Deter represented the sublessor, CMJ Electric LLC. Harmony Cares leased 3,733 SF at 13555 Bishops Court in Brookfield. Ned Purtell, Patti Stevens and John Davis represented the Owner, Decade Companies. Teklynx Americas, Inc. renewed its 3,733 SF at Bayshore’s North Shore Building located at 501 W Northshore Drive in Glendale. Ned Purtell, Patti Stevens and Jeanine Sweeney represented the Owner, Cypress Equities. Sladky Family Dental LLC renewed its 2,317 SF at Bayshore’s Silver Spring Building located at 500 W Silver Spring Drive in Glendale. Ned Purtell, Patti Stevens and Jeanine Sweeney represented the Owner, Cypress Equities. Founders 3 Management Company leased 13,400 SF at 13400 Bishops Lane in Brookfield. Ned Purtell represented the Tenant. Adelman Travel Systems leased 2,116 SF at 6980 N Port Washington Road in Glendale. Jeanine Sweeney represented the Owner, Adelman Properties, Inc. Oasis Wisconsin Holdings LLC leased 1,347 SF at 6980 N Port Washington Road in Glendale. Jeanine Sweeney represented the Owner, Adelman Properties, Inc. Gremmer & Associates, Inc. leased 1,986 SF at Stonewood Corporate Center located at W175N11117 Stonewood Drive in Germantown. Jeanine Sweeney represented the Owner, JBJ Properties. Intelligent Investors renewed its 2,092 SF at the Tradesman Building located at 500 Elm Grove Road in Elm Grove. Jeanine Sweeney represented the Owner, Building Trades United Pension Trust Fund. T Mobile renewed its 8,230 SF at Squires III located at N19W24075 Riverwood Drive in Pewaukee. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Owner, SARA Investment Real Estate. Rising Medical Solutions renewed its 14,000 SF at the Timbers building located at 700 W Virginia Avenue within the Tannery Business Complex. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Owner, R2 Companies. Superior Transport Services d.b.a. eShipping renewed its 2,183 SF at the Timbers building located at 700 W Virginia Avenue within the Tannery Business Complex. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Owner, R2 Companies. Michael Baker International renewed its 3,827 SF at 250 E. Wisconsin Avenue in Downtown Milwaukee. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Owner, Millbrook Properties. Fifth Third Bank renewed its 2,144 SF at 250 E. Wisconsin Avenue in Downtown Milwaukee. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Owner, Millbrook Properties. Oak Leaf Capital renewed its 2,801 SF at Honey Creek II located at 115 S. 84Street in Milwaukee. John Davis represented the Tenant. Matthew Beadle and Ross Koepsel represented ORP East, LLC in leasing 2,000 SF to Wing Stop at Oak Ridge Plaza (2250 W. Mason St.) in Green Bay. Tom Treder and Matthew Beadle represented Tropical Smoothie Café in leasing 1,600 SF to Tropical Smoothie Café at Qdoba Plaza (6036 Durand Ave.) in Mount Pleasant. Derek Pranke represented 6035 Durand LLC in this transaction. Sam Herbeck and Tom Bruss represented Wing Stop in leasing 1,371 SF at 1842 S. 15St. in Milwaukee. Matthew Beadle and Ross Koepsel represented Domino’s Pizza in leasing 1,559 SF at Hometown Shoppes (611 Hometown Circle) in Verona. Matthew Beadle and Nick Tice represented Burn Boot Camp in leasing 5,300 SF ay 540 Westhill Blvd. in Grand Chute. Matthew Beadle and Tom Bruss represented Kensington Properties, LLC in leasing 30,471 SF to Pickleball Kingdom at 2411 S. Kensington Dr. in Appleton. Derek Pranke and Tom Treder represented TEKNA K.G., LLP in leasing 1,710 SF to Wisconsin Gold & Coin Exchange at 3845 Douglas Ave. in Racine. Tom Treder and Derek Pranke represented Dave’s Hot Chicken in leasing 2,450 SF at 1300 Great Wolf Dr. in Lake Delton. Tom Bruss represented WWD6, LLC in this transaction. Matthew Beadle and Jon Thoresen represented AutoZone in leasing 31,117 SF at Racine Centre (5409 Washington Ave.) in Mount Pleasant. Derek Pranke and Tom Treder represented TEKNA K.G., LLP in leasing 1,198 SF to Modern Re-Bath at 2258 S. 108St. in West Allis. Conor Farrell and Jon Thoresen represented Scherf Properties Trust II in leasing 7,300 SF to First Choice Furniture Waukesha at Sunset Fields (159 E. Sunset Dr.) in Waukesha. Tom Treder represented Janpac LLC in the ground lease of approximately 1 acre to JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA at the site of the former Charcoal Grill at 1200 N Port Washington Road in Grafton, WI. JP Morgan Chase Bank was represented by Jon Thoresen. Chase Bank will build a new bank branch at the site in 2025.Able Kitchen & Bath leased 16,915 SF at Olympia Fields, 1412 Olympia Fields Drive, Oconomowoc, WI from Unisource Centers, LLC. Mike Fitzgerald and Andrew Prater represented the Landlord with the transaction. Candy Cloud leased 1,441 SF at Shops at Oak Creek, 120 W. Town Square Way, Oak Creek, WI from CH Retail Fund II/Milwaukee Oak Creek, LLC. Scott Satula represented the Landlord with the transaction. Taco Bell leased 1.00 acre at Bellevue Retail, 2248 Costco Way, Bellevue, WI from Midwest Expansion, LLP. Andrew Prater represented the Landlord and Tony Colvin represented the Tenant with the transaction. Abelle leased 1,036 SF at East Towne Square Mall, 1505 West Mequon Road, Mequon, WI from East Towne Square Partners, LLC. Emily Smits represented the Landlord with the transaction. Anointed Hands Massage and Pilates leased 1,200 SF at Kildeer Court, 3800 W Brown Deer Road, Brown Deer, WI from Kildeer Partners, LLC. Emily Smits represented the Landlord with the transaction. Ringside Boxing & Fitness leased 5,952 SF at Brookmound Plaza, 17800 W Bluemound Road, Brookfield, WI from TFW Group, LLC. Emily Smits represented the Tenant with the transaction. Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming leased 2,149 SF at Underwood Crossing, 12745 W Bluemound Road, Brookfield, WI from DenHouter Family, LLC. Emily Smits represented the Landlord with the transaction.Tom Treder represented WMG Acquisitions, LLC in purchasing 1.1 Acres of Vacant Land at Capitol Dr. & Pewaukee Rd. (Meadow Creek Market Outlot) in Pewaukee. Hakan Hare represented Wadie Property, LLC in purchasing the 7,755 SF building at 7509-15 W. Oklahoma Ave. in Milwaukee. Hakan Hare represented Sri Gayathri Properties, LLC in purchasing the 7,500 SF building at 3514 S. 27St. in Milwaukee.BDP Oak Creek WI RE, LLC purchased24,300 SF at 8999-9001 S. Howell Avenue, Oak Creek, WI from Agree Limited Partnership. Adam Dreier and Tony Colvin represented the Tenant with the transaction. CA Property Acquisitions, LLC purchased 1.00 acre at Olympia Fields Drive, Oconomowoc, WI from Majers, LLC and Olympia Fields, LLC. Mike Fitzgerald represented the Landlord and Joe Kleiman represented the Tenant with the transaction. BMA 84 South, LLC purchased 194,910 SF at 84 South, 8600-8750 Sura Lane, Greenfield, WI from 84 South Retail Center, LLC as an investment property. Dan Rosenfeld represented the Seller with the transaction.