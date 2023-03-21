Real estate developer Josh Jeffers’ company to sponsor hospitality area at Summerfest amphitheater

Local real estate developer Josh Jeffers’ company, Milwaukee-based J. Jeffers & Co., has struck a multi-year deal with Summerfest operator Milwaukee World Festival Inc. to have its name on a new premium hospitality area at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, according to a news release Tuesday.

“Jeffers Terrace” will be located on South Concourse One and will feature a private bar and seating area. Access to the space is available through the new AMPED UP concert upgrade package, which includes three complimentary beverages and dry snacks, one-hour early entry through the amphitheater’s private Club Gate and complimentary parking.

Jeffers said the partnership with MWF plays into his founding vision for the business, which has been involved in several prominent developments in southeastern Wisconsin, including the Milwaukee Athletic Club renovation, the Huron Building, redevelopment of the former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel buildings and redevelopment of the former Horlick Malted Milk Co. complex in Racine.

“When my wife, Megan and I founded J. Jeffers & Co. 11 years ago, our company’s mission was predicated on preserving and reimagining Milwaukee’s most iconic buildings, as well as finding ways to enhance the communities within our hometown,” he said in a statement. “We are honored to extend that commitment to include support of Summerfest, an event that positively impacts the community, along with expanding the amenities within the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.”

Don Smiley, the outgoing CEO of Milwaukee World Festival Inc., said Jeffers’ sponsorship is “significant” to the organization.

“It will allow us to offer our fans a unique concert experience by repurposing an existing area within the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, while continuing to maintain the world-class amenities at Henry Maier Festival Park,” said Smiley.

In 2021, MWF marked the completion of a three-year, $53.1 million renovation of the 23,000-seat amphitheater. The project was aimed at attracting and accommodating higher-production shows, improving accessibility for concertgoers and increase the number of food and beverage options.

The AMPED UP package is now on sale for concerts throughout the 2023 season, which kicks off May 28 with Janet Jackson and special guest Ludacris. The upgrade is priced at $100 per person and is sold separately from concert tickets.