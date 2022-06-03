Rapid Radicals wins Governor’s Business Plan Contest

Milwaukee-based company Rapid Radicals is the grand prize winner of this year’s Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest.

Rapid Radicals has developed a rapid, de-centralized wastewater treatment system that can treat water 16 times faster than conventional treatment. The system works in less than 30 minutes. Rapid Radicals’ technology can treat water at a municipal scale where there is a spill point confluence of storm and sanitary sewers. The company also won the Advanced Manufacturing category of the contest. Paige Peters is the founder and lead engineer behind Rapid Radicals.

Since its inception, the company has received $1.4 million in non-dilutive grants. In 2019, the company started its first pilot, run out of a shipping container here in Milwaukee.

“Rapid Radicals was born of a flood in Milwaukee that frustrated homeowners, businesses and city officials alike,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. “At a time when the resiliency of municipal water systems is vital, our judges saw the value of Rapid Radicals’ ability to dramatically speed up the cleaning of effluent.”

Fontana-based Reinventauctions.com was also given the “Bright New Idea” award during this year’s Governor’s Business Plan Contest. ReinventAuctions Inc. provides a space where dealers can trade, sell and purchase vehicles without the hassle of going to auction or discussing payments over the phone.

Thirteen contestants emerged from three rounds of judging in the contest organized through the Wisconsin Technology Council, which produces the contest in conjunction with its partners and sponsors. The contest began in late January; more than 4,500 entries have been received since the contest began in 2004. Sponsors of the contest are contributing cash, office space, legal assistance, accounting, information technology consulting, marketing, event space and more.