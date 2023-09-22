Brookfield | Founded: 1985

Industry: Staffing

Employees: 385 | 2023 projected sales: $257.8 million

QPS Employment Group is a full-service staffing firm, specializing in industrial, skilled trades, office and professional settings.

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

Ryan Festerling, president and chief executive officer: “Our company is set up to be able to adjust quickly to the employment climate, inflation as well as outside factors that impact business. We have taken the time over the past few years to really hone in on the data aspect of our business, which helps us make informed decisions, and being able to provide that to our clients makes our partnerships stronger.”

Do you plan to make any changes to your company?

“Our company is constantly evolving. Any successful company always needs to be innovative, whether it be through people or technology. We are currently upgrading our technology stack and will be fully transitioned to a new applicant tracking system by the end of 2023.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever received?

“Treat your employees well, and in turn, they will treat others well.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“Our company culture is defined by our six beliefs: family spirit, passion, innovation, collaboration, legacy and high touch.”