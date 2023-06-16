Public Record: Generac, Zurn, Brady increased R&D spending the most in 2022

Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

Among 20 southeastern Wisconsin publicly traded manufacturing companies, Town of Genesee-based Generac saw the biggest increase in research and development spending in 2022. The maker of standby generators and clean energy products spent $159.8 million on R&D, according to its most recent annual securities filing, up 53% from 2021 and nearly double the level from

The maker of standby generators and clean energy products spent $159.8 million on R&D, according to its most recent annual securities filing, up 53% from 2021 and nearly double the level from 2020.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and Brady Corp., both based in Milwaukee, both saw roughly 31% increases in their R&D spending. For Brady, the $58.5 million it spent on R&D was 4.5% of its revenue, up 60 basis points from the previous year. At Zurn, the $18.4 million in R&D spending was 1.4% of revenue, down 10 basis points from the prior year as the company’s topline grew with the acquisition of Elkay Manufacturing.

Combined, the 20 companies spent $1.5 billion on R&D, up 6.3% from the prior year but down as a percentage of revenue to slightly less than 2.3%.

Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation continues to lead this group of companies in R&D spending at $440.9 million, up 4.4% from the previous year.

LiveWire Group, the electric motorcycle spinoff from Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson, leads in spending as a percentage of revenue at 130%. The $23 million the company spent on R&D in 2022 was down from $35 million the prior year, which was equal to 218% of its revenue.

Total R&D spending (in millions of $) in 2022 and percentage change from prior year