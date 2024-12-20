Public charter school to open in Pewaukee

A new public charter school called Autumn Hill Academy will open in Pewaukee at N25 W23050 Paul Road in the Pewaukee Business Park off of Highway F, according to city documents.

The school will be an extension of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s charter schools. UWM’s review committee approved the school on Sept. 30 of this year to begin its charter contract negotiations. The school will open in time for the 2025-26 school year.

The 37,700-square-foot building has a parking lot with 94 spaces and is currently occupied by Madison-based insurance agency The Hausmann Group. An employee for The Hausmann Group declined to comment today on the company’s next move once its lease there ends.

Autumn Hill will initially enroll around 216 students in grades 6-10 and grow as students promote to grades 11 and 12. In its third year, Autumn Hill expects to have capacity to enroll 360 students which would require significant remodeling of the property. For this reason, Autumn Hill has signed a short-term lease with building owner Daily Bread LLC.

Pewaukee’s Plan Commission and Common Council approved the school plans this month.

The school will officially occupy the space on Feb. 1, 2025 and will host several open house events by the end of that month. Enrollment is currently open, according to Maria Luther, chair of the school board.

As a charter school, Autumn Hill will adhere to the design of nearby public schools but will allow for more latitude and innovation in its curriculum, said Luther.

Autumn Hill plans to offer specialized extracurriculars like rock climbing and archery.

Instruction will occur in spaces large enough to serve as classrooms and some square footage will be left unused for the time being. Minimal changes will be made to the interior of the building unless they are necessary to adhere to school coding. Minor modifications include updates to the accent paint surrounding the main exterior entry, which is currently faded and water-stained, and the installation of new lock mechanisms and exit bars on exterior doors, according to city documents.

Offsite events will be held in partnership with the Sharon Lynn Wilson Center and other local facilities.