‘Project Pitch It’ to welcome three new moguls this March

“Project Pitch It,” a local TV show similar to ABC’s “Shark Tank,” will return March 16 with one new mogul and two new guest moguls.

Harris Turer, governor and chief executive officer of the Milwaukee Admirals Hockey Club, is the show’s latest mogul. He joins returning moguls Jerry Jendusa, co-founder of Breakthrough Strategies; Gale Klappa, WEC Energy Group executive chairman; Peggy Ann, former owner of Empire Level Manufacturing; attorney David Gruber; and Jamie Andrzejewski, founder and owner of Nourish Natural Products.

This season’s two new guest moguls are Ryan Povlick, founder and co-owner of Scratch Ice Cream and owner of We Paint Doors and More, and Steven Gruber, an attorney at Gruber Law Offices specializing in accident and personal injury law.

Season eight of “Project Pitch It” will once again showcase a combination of adult and student entrepreneurs (ages 13-18). There will be eight episodes this year. One of those episodes will feature six middle and high school students from James E. Groppi High School in Milwaukee, Arrowhead High School in Hartland, Milwaukee College Prep, Pathways High in Milwaukee, and Brookfield Academy.

Over the past seven seasons, “Project Pitch It” has awarded Wisconsin entrepreneurs $4 million in cash and in-kind mentoring resources. More than 400 jobs have been created by the businesses featured on the show and 92% of the 170 entrepreneurs who have appeared on “Project Pitch It” are still in business.

“Project Pitch It” will air on WISN-TV 12 in Milwaukee and on TV stations throughout Wisconsin. Those stations include Green Bay (WBAY-TV 2), Madison (WKOW-TV 27), La Crosse (WKBT-TV 8), and Wausau (WSAW/WYOW TV 7). BizTimes Milwaukee is a media partner for “Project Pitch It.”