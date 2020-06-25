Professional Dimensions names new CEO

Milwaukee professional women’s organization Professional Dimensions has named Lauren Feaster as its new chief executive officer. She succeeds Johannah Karstedt St. John, Professional Dimensions' first CEO who left the organization in May for a position…

