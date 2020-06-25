Professional Dimensions names new CEO

Insider OnlyIndustriesNonprofitIdeasWomen In BusinessProfessional Dimensions names new CEOBy Lauren Anderson - Jun 25, 2020 1:15 pmShareEmail Facebook Twitter Linkedin Lauren Feaster Milwaukee professional women’s organization Professional Dimensions has named Lauren Feaster as its new chief executive officer. She succeeds Johannah Karstedt St. John, Professional Dimensions' first CEO who left the organization in May for a position…Want to Read More?Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.Become an Insider NowAlready an Insider? Log In BizTimes DailyMorning HeadlinesPeopleManufacturingNonprofitReal EstateSaturday Top 10 SubscribeGet our email updates