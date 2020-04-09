Karstedt St. John to resign as Professional Dimensions CEO

Johannah Karstedt St. John, chief executive officer of Milwaukee professional women’s organization Professional Dimensions, will resign from her position on May 1.

Karstedt St. John has served as the organization’s first CEO since December 2018. Previously, she was its director of operations since 2017.

“I am very grateful for my time with Professional Dimensions and the opportunity I had to serve its members,” Karstedt St. John said. “I look forward to watching it continue to rise and grow under the next CEO.”

Professional Dimensions, a membership organization of more than 400 women leaders in the Milwaukee area, has begun the search for Karstedt St. John’s successor.

“Johannah’s leadership helped Professional Dimensions rise to a new level. We are more vibrant than ever and excited to identify a new leader to continue our upward trajectory and growth,” said Judith Mouton, education program director for Johnson Controls, Inc. and president of the Professional Dimensions board of directors.

Under Karstedt St. John’s leadership, Professional Dimensions grew its membership, changed its operating model and strengthened its financial position, the organization said in a news release.

In 2019, the organization touted that it had elected its most racially diverse board of directors in its 40-year history, with women of color holding 35% of positions for the 2019-’20 term.