Private equity firm selling Dorner Manufacturing in $485 million deal

By
Arthur Thomas
-
Dorner’s production floor in Hartland.
EQT Private Equity has agreed to sell Hartland-based conveyor maker Dorner Manufacturing Corp. to Columbus McKinnon Corp., a New York-based maker of motion control and automation products. The deal, which values Dorner at $485 million, is…

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

