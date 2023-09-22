Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC 

West Allis | Founded: 2002

Industry: Healthcare Staffing & Recruiting | Employees: 55

2023 projected sales: $55 million

Premier Medical Staffing Services is a health care staffing firm that connects medical professionals with facilities locally and across the nation.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Laura Hanoski and Mark Hanoski, co-owners: “Contract nursing is growing in popularity, especially within the younger generation of health care workers. These short-term contracts allow clinicians the freedom to travel, choose their shifts and enjoy some of the benefits that permanent-placement nurses lack. Nurses who are interested in contract positions come to Premier in search of a better quality of life within the nursing field, and we are able to provide them with that.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“There are a lot fewer interested medical professionals both on the care side and the administrative side than in previous years. It’s been a challenge not only to find quality talent, but to retain them as well.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“The challenges we have faced over our 20-plus years in business (the Great Recession, the COVID-19 pandemic) have required us to be aggressive in recruiting talent, embracing new technologies and staying true to our core values as an organization. We still utilize a hybrid work model because our employees benefit from the flexibility of working from home, or wherever they may find themselves.”