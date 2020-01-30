Port Milwaukee cargo volume grew in 2019

Cargo traveling through Port Milwaukee facilities saw significant year-over-year gains in 2019, led by growth in all major dry bulk categories, according to a news release.

The total amount of cargo handled at public and private facilities at Port Milwaukee was up 11% in 2019 to 2,668,624 tons, compared to 2,393,897 tons in 2018.

Total cargo volume on the port’s municipal docks increased 24% from 2018. Increases included 10% more cement, 20% more limestone and 56% more salt.

Tonnage shipped at private docks fell by roughly 24.1% at the port in 2019.

The decline came from ongoing trade disputes, such as tariffs, according to a release from the port. Agricultural product volume was particularly impacted by by these international dynamics. Fewer ships loaded Wisconsin-grown grain for export to Europe, the release said.

The Port’s total activity in 2019 exceeded its five-year and ten-year average tonnage performance.

Port director Adam Schlicht presented the 2019 cargo report on Thursday.

“Port Milwaukee has been rediscovered as an essential transportation link for our city and for the region,” Schlicht said. “With increased multimodal traffic in 2019, we are adding more value for growers, suppliers, and manufacturers statewide as well as city taxpayers who benefit from Port Milwaukee’s commercial activity.”