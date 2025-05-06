Poblocki Paving Corp. acquired by Chicago firm

New Berlin-based Poblocki Paving Corp., a business offering pavement repair and maintenance solutions, has been acquired by Chicago-based Heartland Paving Partners for an undisclosed price.

Heartland is a provider of commercial asphalt and concrete maintenance and repair services.

“At Heartland, we pave the way by creating connections and fostering community growth. Welcoming Poblocki Paving to our family of paving partners marks an exciting milestone in our continued journey,” said Alex Demos, interim CEO of Heartland Paving Partners. “Poblocki’s exceptional local expertise, proven operational excellence, and aligned values enhance our collective ability to set new standards in pavement solutions across the Midwest, benefiting our employees and customers alike.”

Following the acquisition, Poblocki Paving will operate as Poblocki Paving, a Heartland Paving Partner.

Poblocki Paving was founded in 1969 and has grown its offerings to include specialized solutions including infrared patching, milling, sealcoating, striping and snow removal.

“Joining Heartland Paving Partners represents an extraordinary opportunity for Poblocki,” said Greg Kastenholz, CEO of Poblocki Paving. “This partnership strengthens our foundation, expands our capabilities, and solidifies a future of growth and stability. I am incredibly proud of our dedicated employees who have positioned us perfectly for this moment and confident in the shared success that lies ahead.”