PNC Bank names new head of corporate banking in Wisconsin

Pittsburgh-based PNC Bank announced today that Chris Hermann has been named regional president and head of Corporate Banking in Wisconsin.Hermann replaces Chris Goller as the head of Corporate Banking in Wisconsin. Goller will now serve as head of Corporate Banking for PNC in the Midwest region. Goller will continue to work from PNC’s Milwaukee office and will oversee PNC’s Corporate Banking business in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.Hermann has 17 years of banking experience, including most recently serving as Corporate Banking team lead in Wisconsin. In that role, he managed both the large corporate and middle market businesses on behalf of PNC in Wisconsin. Before that, Hermann served as a corporate banking relationship manager for PNC in both Milwaukee and Chicago.“His long tenure serving PNC clients, and his deep roots in the state, make him the perfect candidate to continue to move our customers and communities forward in the region,” said Louis R. Cestello, executive vice president and head of PNC’s regional markets. “We also thank Chris Goller, who led the Wisconsin market for nearly a decade, for his work in building PNC’s presence in the state and positioning the team for ongoing long-term success as he transitions into his new position.”Hermann also serves on the board of directors for the Urban Ecology Center and on the endowment board at Christ Church in Whitefish Bay.Hermann received a bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004 and received a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 2010.