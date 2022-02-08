Pizza Shuttle to transition to employee ownership

Pizza Shuttle, a restaurant located on Milwaukee’s East Side, is adopting an employee ownership model as its founders plan to retire after 37 years.

Mark Gold and Louis Siecinski, who opened Pizza Shuttle in 1986 at 1827 N. Farwell Ave., will pass the business on to its 80 employees, according to a news release Tuesday.

The transition to employee ownership will take place over the next two decades, targeting 50% in 10 years and 80% in 15 to 20 years. Initially, employees will be collectively granted 10% stock in the company, which will be earned through four years of ongoing service at the company. Employees will keep their jobs through the ownership transition.

As part of its succession plan, Pizza Shuttle plans to hire a new president. Jessica Gold, daughter of Mark Gold, will serve as general manager, overseeing day-to-day operations. The restaurant will maintain regular hours of operation.