Pet relocation services for military, government and U.S Embassy personnel planned in Butler

Sarah’s Pet Paradise, a California-based pet relocation services company for military, government and U.S. Embassy personnel traveling overseas plans to open a location at 5180 N. 126th St. in Butler, which was previously home to Butler Animal Hospital, according to village documents.

The business centers around transporting pets between the U.S. and Japan and offers accommodations once the pets arrive back on U.S. soil. Sarah’s Pet Paradise transports dogs over one-year-old, cats, guinea pigs, ferrets, rabbits and sugar gliders internationally, according to its website.

Between landing in the U.S. and returning home, pets that require interim care before returning home will be offered a low-stress place to stay which includes a bath upon arrival, an individual suite, and the opportunity for outdoor exercise at the facility.

Pet owners will have full access to cameras with audio to interact with their pets during their stay at the facility.

The 7,200-square-foot building is allowed to house up to six pets at a time, according to village documents.

Sarah’s Pet Paradise is not open to the public.

A representative from the franchise declined to comment on the incoming location.