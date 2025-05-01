Log In
Pathfinders opens renovated day shelter for unhoused youth

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
Pathfinders' chief development officer Renee Kirnberger, chief program officer DeShanda Williams-Clark, county executive David Crowley and Pathfinders president and CEO Tim Baack. Submitted photo.
Pathfinders, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit, opened its newly expanded drop-in center on Monday.

The drop-in center, located on the second floor of Pathfinders’ headquarters at 4200 N. Holton St. in Milwaukee, is a day shelter for youth aged 11 to 25 who are experiencing homelessness, sexual exploitation, trauma or another crisis.

The center was created in 2010 because young people aging out of Pathfinders’ youth shelter, which serves children aged 11 to 17, asked for continued support. The drop-in center provides youth with meals, clothes, laundry, showers, support when their housing is in jeopardy, mental health services, employment and education guidance, connection to permanent housing and more.

“Young people told us they needed a safe space where they could be themselves and where they could get longer-term care and support,” said Tim Baack, president and CEO of Pathfinders. “That’s what drove us to create what is still relatively unique in this country: a Drop-In Center that is accessible and available to all youth.”

The expanded center has new designated rooms for a computer lab, a clothing and hygiene item bank, community meals, a commercial-grade kitchen and meeting spaces, according to a news release.

“The Drop-In Center makes me feel loved, wanted and safe,” said Davonta Sellers, a youth involved with the program. “They helped a lot in terms of getting away from the negativity and being positive, making sure I had the things I needed. They have people here with every skill set, for every person in need.”

A central space inside Pathfinders' new drop-in center. Submitted photo.
