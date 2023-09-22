Palmer Hamilton LLC

Elkhorn | Founded: 1986

Industry: Manufacturing

Employees: 170

Palmer Hamilton produces a line of furniture, including tables, booths and chairs for schools, health care facilities and corporate environments.

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

John Gardner, president and chief executive officer: “Palmer Hamilton has been very nimble in adapting to the challenges over the past few years, many of which continue today. From a supply chain point of view, well over 90% of what Palmer Hamilton purchases is made in America, which has helped. However, Palmer Hamilton has invested in manufacturing capabilities to insource some critical parts to control more of the items used in manufacturing. Palmer Hamilton heavily invested in employee recruiting and retention, especially for skilled labor. The 18-month effort has paid off in significant ways. Our turnover rate is about half what it was in 2021, and we are very close to being fully staffed for the first time since 2020.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“Our strategic focus is to continue to invest in and improve our core business by streamlining manufacturing and becoming easier to do business with, specifically focusing on increasing efficiencies in certain aspects of our business. Working to improve in these areas will then help focus on geographic areas in North America where we feel we have significant opportunity to grow.”