Packers to change Milwaukee radio affiliate next season

The Green Bay Packers and iHeartMedia Milwaukee today announced that FM 97.3 The Game WRNW will become the Milwaukee radio broadcast station for Packers games, beginning in the 2022 season, ending the Packers longstanding relationship with AM 620 WTMJ.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Packers said the transition in Milwaukee is with the affiliate station only, as the team has produced games and related content and also managed the Packers Radio Network in-house since 2018.

“We are excited to welcome a new station to the Packers Radio Network in the Milwaukee area beginning in 2022,” said Craig Benzel, Packers vice president of sales and business development. “iHeartMedia enthusiastically pursued the opportunity that being a part of the network creates, and we are looking forward to how their innovative approach will appeal to Packers fans in southeastern Wisconsin.”

WTMJ Radio has been broadcasting Packers games since 1929.

“The Packers have greatly appreciated the partnership with WTMJ over the years and will always respect the history they have with the franchise,” said Benzel.

The transition to 97.3 The Game WRNW expands on the existing relationship between the Packers and iHeartMedia as the station joins iHeartRadio affiliate partners in Madison (WIBA AM and WIBA FM), Eau Claire (WBIZ) and Moline, Illinois (WFXN Fox Sports).

“We are excited to be partnering with one of the NFL’s most iconic teams, the Green Bay Packers, and look forward to bringing all the coverage to the tremendous fans of the Packers,” said Kevin LeGrett, president of iHeartMedia Sports.

“All of us at iHeartMedia are honored, excited and passionate about the future of our Milwaukee affiliation with the Green Bay Packers,” said Jeff Tyler, area president for iHeartMedia Wisconsin.

