Outpost Natural Foods plans $2.5 million expansion, remodel of Bay View location

Milwaukee-based grocery co-op Outpost Natural Foods is planning a $2.5 million expansion and remodel of its Bay View store.

Slated to begin in early 2022, the project will add 4,000 square feet to the store’s retail footprint by taking over a former back-room space once occupied by the company’s bulk hub services as well as the space formerly occupied by Brewery Credit Union. Most store departments will expand and others will relocate, allowing greater shelf space for plant-based foods, frozen, cheese, produce, meat and seafood, and personal care. The store will remain open for business during the eight-month project.

Outpost says the Bay View location, which opened in 2005 at 2826 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., is its highest volume store. Its last remodel was in 2013. The co-op has three other Milwaukee-area locations, on West State Street in Wauwatosa, on East Capitol Drive in Milwaukee and on West Mequon Road in Mequon.

With fast-casual dining making a comeback, the project will accommodate more in-house dining by increasing cafe seating space. Additional check-out lanes, including self-checkouts will be added to the front of the store, as well as an updated curbside order area in response to growing demand for online ordering. The store’s community room will be relocated to open directly into the store for easier access to events, according to a news release.

Other renovations will focus on the central production kitchen, including an expanded dish washing room, expanded packaging room, improved production flow and equipment, and remodeled employee areas. Also, equipment throughout the store will be updated or replaced.

Oconomowoc-based MSI General is heading up the project’s general contracting work and Milwaukee-based Retailworks, Inc. will coordinate the look and feel of new interior finishes, flooring, refreshed décor and color palette. Outpost has worked with both companies on all of its remodel and new-build projects since 1999.

The project is 100% funded by local investments from preferred owner stock options as well as bank loans through Wauwatosa-based WaterStone Bank.