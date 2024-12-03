Oshkosh Corp. names former Ford executive CFO

Specialty vehicle manufacturer Oshkosh Corp.
announced this week the appointment of Matthew Field
as chief financial officer.
Matthew Field
Matthew Field
Field will begin his new role on Dec. 16. He succeeds Michael Pack
, who became president of the company’s Vocational segment earlier this year.
“We are pleased to welcome Matt to the organization,” said John Pfeifer
, president and chief executive officer of Oshkosh Corp. “Matt is exceptionally well-suited to support our growth strategy. His extensive financial experience, strategic vision and people-first leadership style make him an excellent choice as we work to expand our innovative portfolio and drive long-term value.”
Field has more than 20 years of leadership experience in the automotive and aerospace industries. He is currently CFO of Joby Aviation and helped guide the company through its public listing in 2021. Prior to Joby, Field spent more than two decades at Ford Motor Company, including as CFO of Ford North America, Ford’s largest division, representing approximately $100 billion in annual revenue.
“Oshkosh is an industry leader with cutting-edge products and a best-in-class operating model,” said Field. “I am excited to be a part of the strong Oshkosh culture and to leverage my skills and experience to continue to grow the business, expand margins and deliver long-term value for our customers and shareholders.”
Field received a master of business administration degree from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley and a bachelor of arts degree from Swarthmore College.