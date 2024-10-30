ORBIS acquires Michigan-based custom packaging manufacturer

Oconomowoc-based, a subsidiary of Neenah-based, announced Tuesday that it has acquired the assets of Michigan-basedTerms of the deal were not disclosed. ORBIS manufactures reusable plastic containers, pallets, dunnage and bulk systems. Creative Techniques was founded in 1984 and manufactures custom packaging, including stand-alone trays, container dunnage, precision rack dunnage, seat pallets and kitting trays. It offers high pressure injection molding, structural foam molding and prototyping capabilities. As part of the deal, ORBIS acquired 60,000 square feet of manufacturing space and 22,000 square feet of warehouse space. In addition, about 110 Creative Techniques employees are joining ORBIS. “What excites me about this acquisition is the engineering excellence and solutions-focused approach CTI brings to its customers,” said ORBIS president. “They create tremendous value in their front-end processes, tooling development, rapid prototyping capabilities, and ultimately the high-quality packaging they deliver to customers. We look forward to welcoming their talented team to ORBIS and expanding our capabilities in these areas.” “CTI is strongly aligned with ORBIS in its focus on sustainability, customer relationships, innovation, and supply chain expertise,” said Menasha Corp. president and CEO